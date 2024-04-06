Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Octave of Easter invites us to contemplate the glory of the Risen Lord
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on a passage from the Gospel of John, encourages the faithful to celebrate the Feast of the Annunciation, and reflects on the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.
April 6, 2024
