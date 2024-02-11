Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Our souls are in danger if we live according to popular opinion over the Gospel

In the second part of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains why it’s essential for Catholics to stay close to the Eucharist, Our Lady, and the saints.

February 11, 2024

25:26

Bishop Strickland: Life is a sacred 'treasure' from God that cannot be 'disposed at our whim'

25:40

Bishop Strickland: Denying the sanctity of life is 'blaspheming against our Lord'

25:41

Bishop Strickland: Christ calls each of us to have a 'strong, joyful' faith like the martyrs

25:38

Bishop Strickland remembers Cardinal Pell as a 'great example' of modeling one's life on Christ

25:36

Bishop Strickland: Church teaching may be 'challenging,' but it's also clear and 'beautiful'

25:41

Bishop Strickland calls on Pope Francis to 'rethink' Fiducia Supplicans

25:40

Bishop Strickland announces new YouTube channel to teach the truths of the Catholic faith

25:38

Bishop Strickland responds to accusations of diocesan mismanagement that led to his removal

25:39

Bishop Strickland: I have a duty before God to defend truth against the father of lies

25:36

Bishop Strickland reacts to conversion of Muslim terrorist who encountered Christ in prison

25:37

Bishop Strickland: Cling to the truth of Jesus Christ amid all the turmoil in our world

