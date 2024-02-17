Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Pastors must speak up for the truth because 'souls are in jeopardy'

On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland takes part in a brand new segment and discusses a letter urging bishops and cardinals to seek a revocation of Fiducia Supplicans.

February 17, 2024

Bishop Strickland: Our souls are in danger if we live according to popular opinion over the Gospel

Bishop Strickland: Life is a sacred 'treasure' from God that cannot be 'disposed at our whim'

Bishop Strickland: Denying the sanctity of life is 'blaspheming against our Lord'

Bishop Strickland: Christ calls each of us to have a 'strong, joyful' faith like the martyrs

Bishop Strickland remembers Cardinal Pell as a 'great example' of modeling one's life on Christ

Bishop Strickland: Church teaching may be 'challenging,' but it's also clear and 'beautiful'

Bishop Strickland calls on Pope Francis to 'rethink' Fiducia Supplicans

Bishop Strickland announces new YouTube channel to teach the truths of the Catholic faith

Bishop Strickland responds to accusations of diocesan mismanagement that led to his removal

Bishop Strickland: I have a duty before God to defend truth against the father of lies

Bishop Strickland reacts to conversion of Muslim terrorist who encountered Christ in prison

