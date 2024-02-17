Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Pastors must speak up for the truth because 'souls are in jeopardy'
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland takes part in a brand new segment and discusses a letter urging bishops and cardinals to seek a revocation of Fiducia Supplicans.
February 17, 2024
