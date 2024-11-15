Bishop Strickland: Pope Francis ‘does not love the truth and seeks to reshape it in the image of man’

Bishop Joseph Strickland strongly rebuked “silent” U.S. bishops in a powerful letter he read outside the USCCB meeting in Baltimore on Wednesday, warning them that God will punish those who do not speak out against “false messages constantly flowing from the Vatican” under Pope Francis. Meanwhile, the Traditional Latin Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, Texas, the diocese formerly headed by Strickland, is coming to an end on November 30.

