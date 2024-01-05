Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Pope Francis using 'sleight of hand' to undermine Catholic teaching

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

Bishop Strickland critically analyzes Pope Francis’s actions, suggesting that Pope Francis and Cardinal Fernández are using a ‘sleight of hand’ approach to undermine traditional Catholic teachings on the family. Pope Francis’ rift between Church doctrine and his leadership of confusion is sparking international backlash from bishops across the world in a way that can no longer be ignored or denied. The Shadow Church’s most aggressive attacks on Tradition are on full display just days into 2024.

 

January 5, 2024

Bishop Strickland: Pope Francis using 'sleight of hand' to undermine Catholic teaching

