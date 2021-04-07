Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Bishop Strickland: Pornography destroys the family…and human dignity

Wed Apr 7, 2021 - 11:05 am EST

In This Episode

In this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls on Church leaders and every Catholic to actively address the “plague of pornography” ravaging the culture. He also speaks out against the spreading of false gospels and teachings that are counter to those given to the Church by Jesus Christ.

Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-strickland-pornography-destroys-the-family...and-human-dignity

