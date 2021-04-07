Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
Bishop Strickland: Pornography destroys the family…and human dignity
Wed Apr 7, 2021 - 11:05 am EST
In This Episode
In this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls on Church leaders and every Catholic to actively address the “plague of pornography” ravaging the culture. He also speaks out against the spreading of false gospels and teachings that are counter to those given to the Church by Jesus Christ.
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.