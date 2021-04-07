In this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls on Church leaders and every Catholic to actively address the “plague of pornography” ravaging the culture. He also speaks out against the spreading of false gospels and teachings that are counter to those given to the Church by Jesus Christ.

Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-strickland-pornography-destroys-the-family...and-human-dignity