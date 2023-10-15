Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Pray and fast during the Synod as you would for Lent
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls for prayer and fasting during the Synod on Synodality, comments on a quote by Archbishop Ven. Fulton Sheen, and voices support for the recent dubia presented to Pope Francis.
October 15, 2023
