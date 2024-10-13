Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Prayer should challenge us to repent and firmly commit to discipleship
The Bishop Strickland Show
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on the Lord’s Prayer, the importance of the Rosary and going to confession, and more.
October 13, 2024
