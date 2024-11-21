Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland prays for truth and leadership | A call for faith and humility

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Join Bishop Joseph Strickland in a powerful prayer for the nation, invoking God’s guidance for voters, candidates, and leaders to embrace truth and humility. This reflection reminds us to walk in the light of Christ and seek His will for our nation. Stay connected for more inspiring content on life, faith, family, and freedom.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 21, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
3:16

Bishop Strickland prays for truth and leadership | A call for faith and humility

Recent Videos
3:37

Australia's free speech crackdown: Monica Smit speaks out

Recent Videos
5:33

How families foster vocations

Recent Videos
7:25

Pope Pius XII’s one word after his Fatima vision: ‘Apostasy’

Recent Videos
3:46

Breaking the stacked deck: what cardinals SHOULD be

Recent Videos
2:37

Is Pope Francis making Catholics lose the faith?

Recent Videos
4:51

How to combat the GLOBAL epidemic of trans victimhood

Recent Videos
3:35

Hidden dangers of trans ideology | How it harms children and families

Recent Videos
2:49

Why are we calling them women?

Recent Videos
2:29

Don't let social media RUIN your God given dreams

Recent Videos
2:05

Protecting your family with the Rosary

Recent Videos
3:13

Leah Darrow's journey to Christ: embracing God's call for more

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...