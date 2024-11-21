Bishop Strickland prays for truth and leadership | A call for faith and humility

Join Bishop Joseph Strickland in a powerful prayer for the nation, invoking God’s guidance for voters, candidates, and leaders to embrace truth and humility. This reflection reminds us to walk in the light of Christ and seek His will for our nation. Stay connected for more inspiring content on life, faith, family, and freedom.

