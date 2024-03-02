Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Priests were not ordained to be 'nice guys' but to preach the truth
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains the true meaning of obedience and offers his support for Bishop Liam Cary of Baker, Oregon, who prohibited his priests from blessing homosexual “couples” and others in “irregular situations.”
March 2, 2024
