Bishop Strickland: Reflecting on the reality of hell is a 'wake-up call' to repent
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses the Church’s teaching on hell after offering a commentary on the Gospel reading from the Mass for Ash Wednesday.
February 18, 2024
