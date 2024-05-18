Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Respect for Church authority declines when our leaders exercise it poorly
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland remarks on the keeping of God’s commandments, abiding in His love, and addresses his recent pastoral letter on authority and obedience.
May 18, 2024
