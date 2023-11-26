Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland responds to accusations of diocesan mismanagement that led to his removal
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland addresses the allegations of mismanagement surrounding his dismissal as bishop of Tyler, Texas, discusses the concept of reverence, and offers brief commentary on the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) meeting in Baltimore that took place earlier this month.
November 26, 2023
