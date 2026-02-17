Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland REVEALS why he supports the SSPX bishops

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

 The current situation involving the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) has once again revealed a serious and unresolved reality within the Church – one that cannot be dismissed, delayed indefinitely, or answered with silence.

In the years after the Council, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre acted under the conviction that essential elements of the Church’s life – the traditional priestly formation, the sacramental theology that shaped it, and the Mass that had nourished countless saints – were being abandoned or actively suppressed. The Society of St. Pius X arose from that crisis and, for decades, preserved these realities when few others were willing or permitted to do so.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bishop-strickland-on-the-sspx-situation-salvation-of-souls-must-remain-the-supreme-law/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 17, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
4:02

Bishop Strickland REVEALS why he supports the SSPX bishops

Recent Videos
4:00

Priest MOCKS Holy Communion on tongue, compares to 'feeding animals'

Recent Videos
20:27

New END TIMES movie as laid out in Bible: Timeline of PROPHECY

Recent Videos
6:19

LEAKED EMAIL: Cardinal Cupich ignores Fulton Sheen to attack Trump

Recent Videos
20:18

Unearthed 1990 PROPHECY: We have a FALSE Pope

Recent Videos
27:01

Pope Leo continuing 'irreversible trajectory' of Francis: SSPX statement

Recent Videos
4:37

REVEALED: Pope Leo wanted his pro-LGBT stance broadcasted

Recent Videos
8:23

Pope Leo DOUBLES DOWN on ANTI-MARY Vatican document

Recent Videos
15:12

Christians UNDER THREAT: Israel is TAKING OVER near Bethlehem

Recent Videos
10:41

TRAGEDY: Priests BLOCKED from giving last rites after deadly train crash

Recent Videos
27:10

Chosen actor CALLS OUT Pope Leo and attacks on Latin Mass

Recent Videos
4:11

BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV says to Anglicans 'We are already one'

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...