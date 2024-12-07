Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Some Church leaders 'caught up in finding their own truth,' ignoring the Gospel

On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses Cardinal Müller’s article slamming the supporters of the Synod on Synodality, the importance of having a child-like devotion to Christ, and more.

December 7, 2024

