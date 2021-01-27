Bishop Strickland: The Church must do better at preparing couples for marriage

In this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses the Catholic notion of conscience, and how a morally informed conscience leads one to respect and cherish family, marriage, and human life.
Taking inspiration from Archbishop Fulton Sheen, Strickland firmly states that “we are morally obligated to follow an informed conscience.” Moreover, he describes it as a “great responsibility” to “use the moral compass that God has revealed to us to form our conscience.”
