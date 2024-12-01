Bishop Strickland: This world is passing away, so keep your eyes fixed on Christ in heaven
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on a Gospel reading about the end of this passing world, the distinction between true and false obedience, and more.
December 1, 2024
