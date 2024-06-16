Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Those who wish to change God's commandments don't actually live them
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on another part of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount and explains how Jesus fulfills the law and the prophets.
June 16, 2024
