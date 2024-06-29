Bishop Strickland: Too many voices in the Church falsely preach that 'the road to heaven is wide'
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on a vision of St. Faustina that visually represents Christ’s message of salvation being a “narrow gate” and condemnation a “broad gate.”
June 29, 2024
