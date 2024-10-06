Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Turn to your guardian angel for protection more often

The Bishop Strickland Show

The Bishop Strickland Show

See More

On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains what it really means to “become like children” in the spiritual life, the importance of our guardian angels, and more.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 6, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Bishop Strickland: Turn to your guardian angel for protection more often

Recent Videos
25:36

Bishop Strickland: Disciples of Christ aren't supposed to feel 'welcomed' by the world

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Some Church leaders try to appease the world instead of convert it

Recent Videos
25:39

Bishop Strickland: Mary uses the Rosary to pull me closer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Recent Videos
25:36

Bishop Strickland: The Gospel calls us to 'give of ourselves' instead of 'always receiving'

Recent Videos
25:34

Bishop Strickland: Confessing our sins moves Jesus with pity for our weakness

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: There is clearly a 'militant effort to destroy the Church'

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Follow Jesus' example by setting aside dedicated time to prayer each day

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: St. Pius X was a holy, wise pope who upheld the deposit of faith

Recent Videos
25:39

Bishop Strickland: Women who veil at Mass remind us that church is a 'sacred place'

Recent Videos
25:40

Bishop Strickland: Jesus wasn't afraid to 'call out errors' and bring others back to truth

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: Catholics cannot support Democrats because they are the 'party of death'

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...