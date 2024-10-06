Bishop Strickland: Turn to your guardian angel for protection more often

On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains what it really means to “become like children” in the spiritual life, the importance of our guardian angels, and more.

