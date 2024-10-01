Bishop Strickland unpacks Pope Francis' new 'all religions are a path to God' agenda
The John-Henry Westen Show
If what Pope Francis said about “all religions are a path to God” were true, we would have no need of a Savior, and thus no need for the Church. Such a blatantly heretical statement cannot go uncorrected. Bishop Joseph Strickland and Deacon Keith Fournier, who previously served together in the Diocese of Tyler, join John-Henry Westen to discuss Pope Francis’ recent comments and why the stunning parallels between them and John Lennon’s “Imagine” song might be more than a mere coincidence.
October 1, 2024
