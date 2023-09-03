Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Upcoming Synod will only lead to more 'confusion' and 'division' in the Church
The Bishop Strickland ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains why he wrote his pastoral letter to the faithful of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.
September 3, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
Bishop Strickland on new Synod document: 'Welcoming' people to the Church means urging 'repentance'
Comments