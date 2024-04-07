Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland urges us to 'walk our own road to Emmaus and encounter the Lord'
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on two disciples’ encounter with Jesus on the road to Emmaus and reflects on the particular and general judgments.
April 7, 2024
