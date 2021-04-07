Bishop Strickland: Vatican’s refusal to bless gay unions was bold stand for truth

In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency applauds the recent Vatican document refusing 'blessings' for gay couples, as it gave clarity on the issue of sexual morality.

He believes the faithful appreciate the clarification from the hierarchy “because we're in a time of a lot of confusion, even within the Church at times.” Also, Bishop Strickland told co-host Terry Barber that the pro-LGBT Equality Act should never have been passed by Congress, and that it makes confusion the law of the land.

