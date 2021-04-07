Bishop Strickland: Vatican’s refusal to bless gay unions was bold stand for truth

In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency applauds the recent Vatican document refusing 'blessings' for gay couples, as it gave clarity on the issue of sexual morality.
He believes the faithful appreciate the clarification from the hierarchy “because we're in a time of a lot of confusion, even within the Church at times.” Also, Bishop Strickland told co-host Terry Barber that the pro-LGBT Equality Act should never have been passed by Congress, and that it makes confusion the law of the land.
Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-strickland-vaticans-refusal-to-bless-gay-unions-was-bold-stand-for-truth
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.