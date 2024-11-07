Bishop Strickland warns against complacency after 2024 elections: ‘We’ve got to seize this moment’

Bishop Strickland warned against complacency after Republican victories in the 2024 elections and called on people “stand strong in the truth” and “seize the moment” during LifeSiteNews’ live election coverage with John-Henry Westen. The bishop urged Catholics to proclaim the truth and stand up for the faith without compromising and also warned about threats to the Catholic Church, including with the Synod on Synodality.

