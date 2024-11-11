Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: We Catholics MUST resist the scourge of Modernism

Rome Life Forum

Rome Life Forum

Speaking at this year’s Rome Life Forum, Bishop Strickland took the time to address the faithful in this time of spiritual crisis, emphasizing the importance of remaining faithful to the true gospel of Jesus Christ, defending reverent liturgical celebrations, striving for holiness and combatting the scourge of Modernism that threatens to usher in another era of pagan dominance.

 

November 11, 2024

