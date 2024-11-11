Bishop Strickland: We Catholics MUST resist the scourge of Modernism

Speaking at this year’s Rome Life Forum, Bishop Strickland took the time to address the faithful in this time of spiritual crisis, emphasizing the importance of remaining faithful to the true gospel of Jesus Christ, defending reverent liturgical celebrations, striving for holiness and combatting the scourge of Modernism that threatens to usher in another era of pagan dominance.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://7xup.short.gy/qQkpPy

Find FULL and UNCENSORED content here to see beyond what we can show you on YouTube: https://7xup.short.gy/KNBJfI