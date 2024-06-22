Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: We must love our enemies because God loves us even when we turn from Him
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses Christ’s commandment to love our enemies and explains why we should always strive for perfection in the spiritual life.
June 22, 2024
