Bishop Strickland: We're not truly free if we're not rooted in Jesus Christ

The Bishop Strickland Show

The Bishop Strickland Show

On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on a passage from the Gospel of John and comments on a recent letter he wrote to all the baptized.

March 25, 2024

