Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: We're not truly free if we're not rooted in Jesus Christ
The Bishop Strickland ShowSee More
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on a passage from the Gospel of John and comments on a recent letter he wrote to all the baptized.
March 25, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
Bishop Strickland: God is using our separated Coptic brethren to correct us on homosexual 'blessings'
Bishop Strickland: IVF embryos were made 'immorally' but they must not be treated as 'disposable'
Bishop Strickland: Lack of priestly vocations caused by failure to adequately proclaim the Gospel
Comments