Bishop Strickland’s removal: Who’s truly responsible?

As Pope Leo XIV begins his historic pontificate, Catholics are reflecting on the past — particularly the removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland. Was the new Pope to blame, or was he just following orders? Let’s take a look at the controversial decision while highlighting signs of hope in Rome, including the offering of the Latin Mass above Pope Francis’ tomb. Could this be the start of real healing between Rome and the faithful?

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-leo-xiv-a-new-dawn-for-the-church/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten