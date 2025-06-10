Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland’s removal: Who’s truly responsible?

As Pope Leo XIV begins his historic pontificate, Catholics are reflecting on the past — particularly the removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland. Was the new Pope to blame, or was he just following orders? Let’s take a look at the controversial decision while highlighting signs of hope in Rome, including the offering of the Latin Mass above Pope Francis’ tomb. Could this be the start of real healing between Rome and the faithful?

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-leo-xiv-a-new-dawn-for-the-church/

June 10, 2025

