Bishop vs Bishop | The Catholic Civil War

Is this the Catholic civil war? Our Lady of Akita’s prophecy is a stark warning that “The devil’s influence will penetrate even within the Church,” leading to a situation where cardinals will stand in opposition to cardinals and bishops will clash with other bishops. While many who advocate for a Culture of Life have traditionally interpreted this as a struggle between good and evil, there is a startling revelation that will undoubtedly astonish devout Catholics.

In a compelling exposition, John-Henry Westen delves into the concealed layers of meaning within Our Lady of Akita’s prophetic message. He unveils the depths of the crisis facing faithful bishops, challenging us to contemplate the significance of her warning in a new light. It’s a call to prayer for unity in the Truth and for the future leadership of the Catholic Church.

This revelation forces us to reconsider the conventional interpretation of these prophetic words, provoking a profound reflection on the internal struggles within the Church. John-Henry Westen’s analysis sheds fresh light on the urgency of praying for unity among those who hold fast to the Truth, as well as for the forthcoming leaders of the Catholic Church.

September 5, 2023

Bishop vs Bishop | The Catholic Civil War

