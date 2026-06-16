Bishops consecrating the U.S.? They must first repent!

The U.S. bishops gathered to consecrate the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. They used the right words. They performed the right ceremony. But Father James Altman has a question: How can you offer reparation for offenses against the Sacred Heart while actively promoting the offenses that drive the dagger into His heart?

The list is damning: Suppressing the Traditional Latin Mass. Allowing “kiddy guitar masses.” Communion in the hand. Lay ministers. Women on the altar. Blessing same-sex couples. Appointing homosexuals to high positions. Preaching heresy. Treating the church as a meeting hall for socializing. The bishops are doing everything except what they should be doing: repenting for the apostasy they have brought into the Church in spades.

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/politician-prays-the-hail-mary-catholics-in-the-culture-war/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten