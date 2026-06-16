Bishops consecrating the U.S.? They must first repent!
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The U.S. bishops gathered to consecrate the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. They used the right words. They performed the right ceremony. But Father James Altman has a question: How can you offer reparation for offenses against the Sacred Heart while actively promoting the offenses that drive the dagger into His heart?
The list is damning: Suppressing the Traditional Latin Mass. Allowing “kiddy guitar masses.” Communion in the hand. Lay ministers. Women on the altar. Blessing same-sex couples. Appointing homosexuals to high positions. Preaching heresy. Treating the church as a meeting hall for socializing. The bishops are doing everything except what they should be doing: repenting for the apostasy they have brought into the Church in spades.
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June 16, 2026
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