Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Bishops need to act now! Theologian says Eucharist is not dispensable

Thu Apr 2, 2020 - 9:30 pm EST

In This Episode

Earlier this week, a group of prominent Catholic theologians, writers, and public figures lead by moral theologian Dr. Janet Smith signed an open letter urging bishops to “do everything” they can to “make the sacraments more available to us” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL