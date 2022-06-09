Mother Miriam Live

Bishops should've followed the example of St. Charles Borromeo in dealing with a pandemic

In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads an article about St. Charles Borromeo, the Archbishop of Milan in the 16th century who played a major role in the Catholic Counter-Reformation and worked to keep the faithful close to the sacraments during a horrific outbreak of the plague.

Mother Miriam LiveJune 9, 2022

