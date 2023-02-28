Bishop's WARNING to the West: The Enemy is INFILTRATING

Will we listen to this Bishop's warning? Is the enemy infiltrating the church? Pope Francis’ Vatican and the Biden DOJ have become allies in their mutual crackdown on faithful Catholics and the Traditional Latin Mass, which is now exposed in the damning and shocking FBI memo against Traditional Catholics. As Cardinal Robert Sarah predicted, “the barbarians are already inside the city," and the LGBT barbarians will stop at nothing to ensure their demands for diversity, equity, and inclusion run roughshod over the entire Church. The traditional view of marriage, the nuclear family, and religious freedom are all under attack in the new LGBT empire. Can the culture of life overcome this further persecution, or is the West on a collision course to irreversible destruction? Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-new-church-lgbt-barbarians-find-allies-in-the-fbi/ FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ Follow us on social media: LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Most Viral Moments

Share

