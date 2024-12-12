Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bitcoin blows past $100k since Trump's election. Here's what to know

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Drew Mason, managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, is back to discuss the latest financial news, particularly Bitcoin’s surge past $100,000 in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory. Later in the episode, Mason shares insights on how we can better integrate faith into our everyday life, including business, this Advent. He calls for a return to God-centered living, which necessarily entails rejecting false idols like the love of money.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 12, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Bitcoin blows past $100k since Trump's election. Here's what to know

Recent Videos
35:50

Catholic school principal FIRED for being 'too traditional'?

Recent Videos
22:12

Brink of global war — and chastisement foretold by Our Lady?

Recent Videos
38:25

Was the rise of communism foretold in Blessed Emmerich's vision of Satan 'unchained'?

Recent Videos
32:52

Lace, smells and bells: What's with all the pomp and circumstance at the Latin Mass?

Recent Videos
35:24

Traditional Latin Mass is like an Easter egg hunt that lasts a lifetime

Recent Videos
25:19

Challenging the Francis papacy | Fr. Giorgio Maria Faré and the Church’s crisis

Recent Videos
24:53

Freed January 6 protester: I prayed inside the Capitol for the good of our country

Recent Videos
29:09

'Stealth euthanasia'? Catholic nursing home accused of killing a nun

Recent Videos
50:45

War in the Holy Land: What Christians need to know

Recent Videos
27:58

Pro life activist dies in prison. Did the FBI frame him?

Recent Videos
31:49

Candace Owens BANNED?! | Australia's top freedom fighter Monica Smit calls out the censorship!

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...