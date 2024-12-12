Bitcoin blows past $100k since Trump's election. Here's what to know

Drew Mason, managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, is back to discuss the latest financial news, particularly Bitcoin’s surge past $100,000 in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory. Later in the episode, Mason shares insights on how we can better integrate faith into our everyday life, including business, this Advent. He calls for a return to God-centered living, which necessarily entails rejecting false idols like the love of money.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten