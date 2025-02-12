Blasphemous Art Sparks Catholic OUTRAGE at Grand Valley State

Grand Valley State University refuses to remove a controversial art display, Petals of Change, despite outrage from Catholic students, faculty, and lawmakers. The exhibit, featuring the Blessed Virgin Mary alongside LGBTQ symbols and violent imagery—including a gun pointed at her face—has been called a direct attack on Christianity.

Noah Mullins, a Catholic student, recounts the peaceful Rosary protest, media backlash, and the university’s weak response. With no action from the Grand Rapids Diocese, will Catholics rally to defend their faith?

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/100-catholics-hold-rosary-rally-at-university-that-refuses-to-remove-blasphemous-mockery-of-our-lady/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholics-will-continue-with-protest-at-university-that-refuses-to-remove-image-mocking-our-lady/

