Blessed Sacrament Procession at the Traditional Eucharistic Revival

On Friday, July 19, 2024, thousands of faithful Catholics gathered at Victory Field, White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Traditional Eucharistic Revival. The event featured a Blessed Sacrament Procession led by Father Jeff Fasching and joined by thousands of Catholic faithful.

The revival aimed to deepen the understanding of the Eucharist, addressing concerns highlighted by a 2019 Pew Research Study. Organized by Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace, the event emphasized defending Catholic beliefs and promoting the dignity of the human person. This inspiring gathering showcased the community’s devotion and commitment to preserving the sacred traditions of the Faith.

