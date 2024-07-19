Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Blessed Sacrament Procession at the Traditional Eucharistic Revival

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

On Friday, July 19, 2024, thousands of faithful Catholics gathered at Victory Field, White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Traditional Eucharistic Revival. The event featured a Blessed Sacrament Procession led by Father Jeff Fasching and joined by thousands of Catholic faithful.
The revival aimed to deepen the understanding of the Eucharist, addressing concerns highlighted by a 2019 Pew Research Study. Organized by Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace, the event emphasized defending Catholic beliefs and promoting the dignity of the human person. This inspiring gathering showcased the community’s devotion and commitment to preserving the sacred traditions of the Faith.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

July 22, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Blessed Sacrament Procession at the Traditional Eucharistic Revival

Recent Videos
11:14

AMAZING: How Father Altman got President Trump the statue of Saint Michael

Recent Videos
11:28

EXCLUSIVE | Archbishop Viganò gives message calling out enemies of the Church

Recent Videos
11:26

Prophecy unveiled: Pastor's vision of Trump's assassination attempt

Recent Videos
23:47

Cardinal Müller: Vatican official prefers an empty church to one full of people who reject New Mass

Recent Videos
44:28

What you NEED to know about last night's Trump-Biden debate

Recent Videos
3:13

Let us fight for YOUR tomorrow

Recent Videos
1:03:52

Priest: 'Ordinary Christians will not survive the times'

Recent Videos
14:13

SENTENCED: Pro-life rescuer Paulette Harlow receives 24 months in DC Face Act case

Recent Videos
57:16

EXCLUSIVE: Colonel Macgregor shows how neocons have thrown the world into chaos - Part 2

Recent Videos
54:17

PART 1 EXCLUSIVE: Colonel Macgregor reveals how neocon military complex has thrown world into chaos

Recent Videos
41:07

Friends and family of imprisoned pro-lifers react to this week's sentences in DC

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...