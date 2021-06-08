Podcast Image

Blood clots: Nurse tells of her dad’s death after COVID injection

Tue Jun 8, 2021 - 3:04 pm EST

In This Episode

John-Henry talks with Casandra Yoder, a nurse whose father was hospitalized and later died after taking the coronavirus vaccine in April.

