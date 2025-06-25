BOMBS over IRAN and BISHOPS for HERESY?!

Just after the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, the conversation dives into the Church’s just war doctrine, asking whether preemptive military action can ever be morally justified. Deal Hudson and Deacon Keith Fournier weigh in with insights on prudence, propaganda, and the spiritual cost of conflict. Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV leads a stunning Corpus Christi procession, but his controversial episcopal appointments stir some confusion. With bishops backing women’s ordination and heresy going unchecked, the panel warns that beauty without truth is not enough. This episode calls Catholics to clarity, courage, and confidence in Christ amid mounting global and ecclesial tension.

