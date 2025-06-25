Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BOMBS over IRAN and BISHOPS for HERESY?!

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Just after the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, the conversation dives into the Church’s just war doctrine, asking whether preemptive military action can ever be morally justified. Deal Hudson and Deacon Keith Fournier weigh in with insights on prudence, propaganda, and the spiritual cost of conflict. Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV leads a stunning Corpus Christi procession, but his controversial episcopal appointments stir some confusion. With bishops backing women’s ordination and heresy going unchecked, the panel warns that beauty without truth is not enough. This episode calls Catholics to clarity, courage, and confidence in Christ amid mounting global and ecclesial tension.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 25, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

BOMBS over IRAN and BISHOPS for HERESY?!

Recent Videos
31:02

Trump's FURY at Iran & PRIDE MONTH Liturgy Shocks Catholics?!

Recent Videos
32:39

ENCORE : Church fathers SHATTERED my Protestant faith | Joshua Charles

Recent Videos
25:59

Vatican Honors Bishop Loyal to CCP?! | Power Plays Incoming

Recent Videos
24:28

Signs of a Catholic revival?! The youth are WAKING UP | Fr. Chris Alar

Recent Videos
21:45

Is Pope Leo XIV REVERSING the war on tradition?

Recent Videos
24:59

Pope Leo XIV CLARIFIES on marriage & family

Recent Videos
40:06

Leaked document EXPOSED: Dissecting Charlotte’s war on reverence!

Recent Videos
32:02

Fr. Chris Alar RESPONDS to Charlotte's Latin Mass BAN

Recent Videos
27:03

Pope Leo XIV’s first BOLD MOVE: What comes next?

Recent Videos
30:11

A new dawn: Pope Leo XIV and a return to clarity | Deal Hudson

Recent Videos
32:33

ENCORE | Faith before politics: Catholics can SAVE the WEST

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...