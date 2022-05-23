LSNTV

BOMBSHELL: Biden surrendering US sovereignty to World Health Organization

Read Reggie Littlejohn's article here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/protect-american-freedom-from-the-world-health-organization/ In one of the most alarming developments in recent memory, the Biden administration is proposing amendments to a 2005 treaty with the World Health Organization that would effectively surrender sovereignty to the WHO in case of any so-called "health event."

May 23, 2022

LSNTV

