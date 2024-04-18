Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the True Pope or False Prophet? - Part 2

For centuries Heaven has been giving messages to the Catholic Church to prepare its members for an unprecedented crisis: the rise of the False Prophet and a near total collapse of authentic faith within the Catholic Church. Are these warnings being fulfilled now with the papacy of Pope Francis? What would it mean for the Church if Pope Francis were the False Prophet foretold in the Book of Revelation? What will the False Prophet do to the Catholic Church, and are we experiencing the diabolic disorientation now? If so, how does Christ want His Church to respond? Find the answers to these questions and more in this two-part interview with Catholic author and prophecy expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral — famous for his expert analysis on the 3 Days of Darkness. Reyes-Ayral presents information about the False Prophet, what ancient prophecies say, and how Heaven wants Christians everywhere to be ready. 

April 18, 2024

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the True Pope or False Prophet? - Part 2

