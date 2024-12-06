Boris Johnson admits the West is waging a 'proxy war' against Russia

Boris Johnson, former UK prime minister, has openly admitted that the West is running a “proxy war” against Russia. Tensions in Syria have also been ramping up after Islamic extremist “rebels” captured the city of Aleppo. Meanwhile, in the Church, Pope Francis told a grandmother not to insist on the baptism of her grandchildren, and pro-LGBT clergy are continuing to contradict perennial Church teaching on homosexuality. For insight and analysis on all these stories and more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

