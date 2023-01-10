Bp. Fulton Sheen's words a rallying cry for today's loss of freedoms
In today's episode, Mother Miriam shares an excerpt from Bishop Fulton Sheen's book "Freedom Under God" about how the rise of state absolutism has resulted in a loss of property ownership.
Mother Miriam LiveJanuary 10, 2023
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
