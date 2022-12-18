The Bishop Strickland Show

Bp. Strickland: Advent is a time to turn away from sin and 'live the Gospel'

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers encouraging words as the liturgical season of Advent continues, responds to comments on homosexuality from Cardinal Gerhard Müller, urges Hillary Clinton to repent, and more.

The Bishop Strickland ShowDecember 18, 2022

The Bishop Strickland Show

About the Show

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

