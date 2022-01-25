The Bishop Strickland Show

Bp. Strickland: All Catholics have a responsibility to guard the deposit of faith, not just clergy

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discussed the importance of guarding the "deposit of faith," a term for the fullness of God's revelation as taught by Scripture and Church tradition.

The Bishop Strickland ShowJanuary 25, 2022

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

