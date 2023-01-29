LifeSiteNews Internship Applications Now Open for Spring & Summer 2023
APPLY NOW
The Bishop Strickland Show

Bp. Strickland: Benedict XVI studied the faith deeply yet shared it 'in a very humble way'

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland and special guest Father Mark Goring reflect on the legacies of the late Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal George Pell, two brilliant yet humble servants of our Lord Jesus Christ.

The Bishop Strickland ShowJanuary 29, 2023

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Bishop Strickland Show

About the Show

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Recent Videos

See More