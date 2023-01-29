Bp. Strickland: Benedict XVI studied the faith deeply yet shared it 'in a very humble way'
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland and special guest Father Mark Goring reflect on the legacies of the late Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal George Pell, two brilliant yet humble servants of our Lord Jesus Christ.
The Bishop Strickland ShowJanuary 29, 2023
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
