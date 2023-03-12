Bp. Strickland: Bishops who teach 'heterodoxy' undermine their role as shepherds of the faithful
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland praises other bishops for speaking out against Cardinal Robert McElroy and his heterodox remarks undermining Catholic moral theology, and then explains how defending the fullness of truth brings us joy and peace.
The Bishop Strickland ShowMarch 12, 2023
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
