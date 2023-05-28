Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bp. Strickland: Catholics should charitably correct error, even if it comes from Pope Francis
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland provides context for a tweet he posted regarding the validity of Francis’ papacy, and maintained that it is the duty of faithful Catholics to correct error for the sake of charity.
May 28, 2023
