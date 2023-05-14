Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bp. Strickland: Christians must be ready to make brave sacrifices for the Gospel

The Bishop Strickland Show

The Bishop Strickland Show

See More

On this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland invites us to act like the first Christians in their approach to living the Gospel amid threats of persecution.

May 14, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Bp. Strickland: Christians must be ready to make brave sacrifices for the Gospel

Recent Videos
25:38

Bp. Strickland: There's nothing 'pastoral' about making Church teaching 'easier for people'

Recent Videos
25:37

US bishop: Abortion should be treated as a 'human' issue, not just a Catholic issue

Recent Videos
25:39

Bp. Strickland: The 'joyful' message of Easter calls us to live a more 'fulfilling' life in Christ

Recent Videos
25:37

Bp. Strickland: German bishops misunderstand what 'development of doctrine' means

Recent Videos
23:41

Bp. Strickland invites priest to discuss the importance of angels in the lives of Catholics

Recent Videos
25:38

Bp. Strickland: German bishops are 'abandoning the faith' by approving same-sex 'blessings'

Recent Videos
25:38

Bp. Strickland: Prayer and fasting help us become 'more sensitized to blessings and goodness'

Recent Videos
25:33

Bp. Strickland: Bishops who teach 'heterodoxy' undermine their role as shepherds of the faithful

Recent Videos
25:38

Bp. Strickland: Lent is an opportunity to 'wake up to the divine truth' we're called to live by

Recent Videos
25:40

Bp. Strickland: Sexual sins are 'spiritual fentanyl' eroding our culture

Recent Videos
25:38

US bishop praises Mark Houck for working to 'change hearts' after pro-life victory over DOJ

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...