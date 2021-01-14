Podcast Image

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Bp. Strickland: Christians need ‘to be ready for a new age of martyrdom’

Thu Jan 14, 2021 - 5:31 pm EST

In This Episode

In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland focuses his attention on the importance and need for Christians to prepare for martyrdom in whatever form and whenever it may come.

